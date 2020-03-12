This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar has met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office (they didn't shake hands)

Varadkar is expected to return to Ireland later today.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 4:05 PM
56 minutes ago 8,660 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043917
Varadkar and Trump in the Oval Office
Image: Christina Finn
Varadkar and Trump in the Oval Office
Varadkar and Trump in the Oval Office
Image: Christina Finn

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office this afternoon – the last stop in his two-day tour to the United States. 

Earlier this morning Varadkar attended breakfast at Vice President Mike Pence’s house before travelling to the White House. 

The taoiseach is expected to return to Ireland today, one day earlier than originally envisaged as a result of the rising coronavirus cases in Ireland.

Trump said that he and Varadkar did not shake hands when the met, following health advice relating to the coronavirus outbreak, but instead said they each made a bowing gesture. 

“We didn’t shake hands today and we looked at each other and said ‘what are we gonna do?’, you know I just got back from India and I didn’t shake any hands there… I was never a big handshaker, as you probably heard, but once you become a politician, shaking hands is very normal,” Trump said. 

The pair will go into a meeting shortly in which issues including the coronavirus outbreak across the world will be discussed. 

Last night, Trump announced that all travel into the US from Europe will be suspended for 30 days – travel from Ireland and the UK, however, will not be affected. 

“The big concern in Ireland and Europe at the moment is Covid-19 and we’ve acted, just as you’ve acted, decisively in the last couple of days. We have restrictions on travel to Italy for a few days already,” Varadkar told the US president. 

While speaking of his experience going through US customs control in Dublin Airport, Trump praised the “UK” for its “strong borders”. 

“One of the reasons the UK basically has got the border, its got very strong borders, and they are doing a very good job and they don’t have very much infection at this point and hopefully they’ll keep it that way,” he said. 

Varadkar also alluded to the announcement he made from Washington earlier today in which he declared that all creches, schools and universities will close until 29 March. 

In a speech this morning, Varadkar said: “The following measures are being put in place, and they will stay in place until the 29 of March. Schools, colleges, and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.”

“Where possible teaching will be done online or remotely and cultural institutions will close as well.”

Varadkar last night attended an Irish Funds Gala and paid tribute to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, thanking her for drawing a red line that a trade deal between the US and the EU would not happen if the Good Friday Agreement was in jeopardy during Brexit.

He said her standpoint during a testing time in the Brexit negotiations “was timely, invaluable, and made a huge difference”.

During a visit to Ireland and the UK last April, Pelosi said a US-UK trade deal was “not on the cards… don’t even think about it” if there was any threat to the border.

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie