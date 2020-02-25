This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Taoiseach and Micheál Martin to meet again following talks about Government formation

Fine Gael said it will continue to prepare to fill the opposition benches during the 33rd Dáil.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 4:34 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin say they will meet again after discussing the possible formation of a new government this afternoon.

In a statement following their meeting, Fine Gael announced that the pair exchanged views on a number of issues, including housing, climate change, health, cost of living, the economy, and taxation.

The statement also said that both sides agreed to meet again at an unspecified point in the future, but added that Fine Gael would continue to prepare to become part of the opposition in the 33rd Dáil.

It also said Varadkar encouraged Fianna Fáil to continue engaging with other parties with a view to forming a government.

It follows similar comments by him since this month’s election, including yesterday, when the Taoiseach said his party’s first preference was still to go into opposition despite meeting with other parties for “exploratory talks” this week.

Varadkar said his party will only go into a minority government as a “last resort” and insisted yesterday that his position on this has not changed.

