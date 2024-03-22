'I'm definitely not interested': Varadkar says he will decline ministerial position if asked

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has insisted he has no interest in being a minister after he steps down as Taoiseach.

Varadkar is, for now, leaving the public to speculate over what his future plans are after his shock resignation on Wednesday, however he has made clear that he has no intention of staying on in Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels this morning as he arrived for the second day of the European Summit, Varadkar said he is “definitely not interested” when asked if he would consider a ministerial position after his successor is in place.

“If asked, I will refuse. If nominated I will decline – whatever, I can’t remember the quote. But no definitely not,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris threw his hat into the ring and officially declared that he wants to be the next leader of Fine Gael, setting him on a path to be Ireland’s next Taoiseach after other potential contenders ruled themselves out.

Varadkar refused to comment on Harris’s intentions this morning.

“I’m not going to say anything about that until nominations close on Monday. Except to say that whoever is the new Fine Gael leader will have my full support, absolutely,” he said.

When pushed on whether he will run again for a seat in the Dáil at the next election, Varadkar said he “genuinely” has not made up his mind.

“I want to take a few months to make that decision,” he said, adding that he is keen to do some more constituency work.

Varadkar explained that he is looking forward to pursuing his own interests again, things he didn’t have time to do as leader of the country.

“One of the challenges of the job of Taoiseach was that your priorities have to be the priorities of the country, or whatever major issue of the day is put in front of you. There’s actually very little time to pursue the one or two things that you as a person have a particular interest in,” he said.

“It would be nice to be able to do that actually, just for a little while,” the Taoiseach added.

What are some of those things?

“You’ll see. You might not be interested, but you will see,” was all Varadkar would reveal.

The Taoiseach was again also asked if there is anything yet to be revealed about his reasons for choosing to resign.

One reporter asked if he was “making a Nicola Sturgeon style resignation”.

Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland, similarly issued an unexpected resignation last year. At the time, she said she knew in her heart it was time to go. Months later, she was arrested in relation to allegations of financial misconduct.

Varadkar laughed at the suggestion and said:

“I think the question you’re asking me is [if] there is some sort of scandal that’s about to break that I’m aware of. And there isn’t, is the straight answer to that.

“I understand the need for conspiracy theories and speculation, but that’s simply not the case,” he said.

Varadkar added that that isn’t to say that people won’t fling allegations around, but he said they will “probably be a load of rubbish, like most of them are”.