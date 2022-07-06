#Open journalism No news is bad news

No charges brought against Leo Varadkar over GP contract leak, DPP directs

Varadkar previously told the Dáil he sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the IMO to a rival GP group.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 7:56 PM
THE TÁNAISTE WILL not be prosecuted over the leaking of a GP contract in 2019, gardaí confirmed this evening. 

Leo Varadkar previously told the Dáil he sent a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group. 

A file regarding the leak had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which has now directed not to prosecute.  

A Garda statement has said that “no prosecution” will be issued. 

“Following a Garda investigation, a comprehensive investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the statement said. 

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed no prosecution against any individual in this investigation.”

The statement said no further comment is available. 

In November 2020, the Tánaiste survived a confidence motion in the Dáil over the matter but it remained a political issue. 

The matter was upgraded to a criminal investigation in March 2021.

Varadkar sent the leaked contract to GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the National Association of General Practitioners whom he later described as a friend but “not a close friend”

The Tánaiste had previously described the allegations over the contract leak as “false” and “politically motivated”. 

A spokesperson for Varadkar has been contacted for comment. 

Additional reporting by Jane Moore.  

