This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 27 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar rules himself out of taking over EU Commissioner job

There is a lot of interest in the trade commissioner job – and the knock on vacancies that might arise.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 2:51 PM
25 minutes ago 3,589 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188052
Leo Varadkar with Michel Barnier and Phil Hogan.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar with Michel Barnier and Phil Hogan.
Leo Varadkar with Michel Barnier and Phil Hogan.
Image: RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has ruled himself out of the EU Trade Commissioner job.

In Limerick today, Varadkar was asked if he is interested in the European Commission job.

Since Hogan’s resignation last night, attention has turned to who may take his place.

While there is no guarantee Ireland will keep the trade portfolio, there is speculation over who will be nominated.

The names being mentioned include Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney; Tánaiste Leo Varadkar; Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe; former Taoiseach Enda Kenny; David O’Sullivan, former EU Ambassador to the US; current MEP and former minister Frances Fitzgerald; Mairead McGuinness, a vice president of the European Parliament; and former minister Richard Bruton.

The Tánaiste told reporters today: 

“My intention is to continue to lead my party,to work hard in my job as Tánaiste and Minister of Trade, Enterprise and Employment, and become Taoiseach again in 2022.”

Coveney is tipped as the favourite to replace Hogan as Ireland’s EU Commissioner. 

Knock-on vacancies

Senior government sources have said there is a lot of interest in the job in Brussels, and also the possible knock-on vacancies such an appointment might create around the Cabinet table.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the phone today and conveyed the message that it is important to start the process and put forward the names promptly.

Martin said she will formally write to him later this evening on the process of putting two names forward. 

Related Read

25.08.20 Shane Ross: What on Earth was a Supreme Court Judge doing at an Oireachtas members’ golf outing?

He said it is important that someone with a “very, very high caliber” will be nominated by the Irish government.

“The timeline is in the court of the Irish authorities,” a spokesperson for the president said today.

It is important that the president has a “strong team in place” that is “ready for action”, said the spokesperson.

She said it is important the Irish authorities come forward with the proposed names “as quickly as possible”.

Party leaders are due to meet to discuss the matter tomorrow afternoon before Cabinet.

Varadkar said today that he finds Hogan’s resignation regrettable, stating that he is a good colleague, and a “very good friend”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said he reappointed him to his position because of the good work he had done in the past, however, he said the situation over the last number of days “developed as it did” and Hogan was given the opportunity to explain his whereabouts and his movements within Ireland. 

“It was the right decision in the end but of course lots of regrets,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie