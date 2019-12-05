Leo Varadkar and Phil Hogan included in list of Europe's most powerful people

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan have made Politico’s list of the 28 most powerful people in Europe.

The list for 2020 showcases the people who Politico, a US political magazine, believes are “shaping, shaking and stirring Europe”.

The annual list is split into three categories – doers, disrupters and dreamers. Both Varadkar and Hogan are doers, according to Politico.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was the only Irish person to make the list last year while Minister for Health Simon Harris ranked the year before.

In the list for 2020, Varadkar is described as “The Mouse That Roared” and ranks in eighth place overall.

“Few people have come out looking better from the Brexit negotiations so far than Leo Varadkar,” the piece reads.

By striking a last-minute compromise with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Varadkar has emerged as the face of what EU countries can accomplish when they stand together.

It continues to say Varadkar will need to work hard to maintain the support of other leaders “if and when” trade talks continue between the European Union and the UK.

“If his political fortunes hold in Ireland, count on Varadkar to be on tap for a big job in Brussels five years from now,” it says.

The newly appointed European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan ranked in tenth place overall and is described as “The Bruiser”.

The description says Hogan is “no stranger to confrontation” and adds that his nomination for trade commissioner was seen by many in Brussels as a “shot across the bows” of the US and Britain.

“What’s less clear is whether his pugnacious approach will be suited to the softer aspects of his job, such as actually reaching agreements and implementing existing deals,” it says.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron topped this year’s list, followed by Executive Vice-president of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.