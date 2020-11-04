#Open journalism No news is bad news

Leo Varadkar thanks FG colleagues for support while Micheál Martin faces criticism from backbenchers

Last night, the Tánaiste was grilled about what motivated him to send a contract agreement to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 6:33 PM
A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have taken issue with the manner in which senior figures in the party came to the defense of the Tánaiste.
TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has this evening thanked his parliamentary colleagues for defending him in the media and for supporting him during his speech last night.

Last night, Varadkar apologised in the Dáil for “errors of judgement” after he gave a copy of an agreement negotiated between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival GP group last year.

The Tánaiste was grilled about what motivated him to send the document to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP – someone Varadkar said is a friend but “not a close friend”.

He was also questioned about that friendship and the timeline of their contacts – whether he had been in touch with Ó Tuathail since the story broke in the Village magazine on Saturday, and if he had ever leaked a confidential report before. 

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, he said it was the first time in almost ten years he has ever had to do something like that in chamber, but said it was important for accountability.

The Taoiseach said he had confidence in the Tánaiste earlier this week. Micheál Martin is tonight due to face criticism from party backbenchers about how he defended the Tánaiste during the controversy over a leaked document.

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have taken issue with the manner in which senior figures in the party came to the defence of the Tánaiste.

Ahead of tonight’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Sligo TD Marc MacSharry has said he is very unhappy with the way Martin and other Fianna Fáil ministers came out to bat for Varadkar.

He said he is “appalled” that there was little debate internally within the party about the approach, and highlighted that there are different standards depending on who the protagonists involved are, stating that government cannot preside over one rule for some, and no rules for others, pointing to contrasts in the handling of the controversy involving Fianna Fáil ministers Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary. 

Another said members were not happy that Fianna Fáil ministers were wheeled out to defend Varadkar, but said the undertone was that the party did not want to push the matter, or go to an election over it, in light of recent poll results.

It has emerged this evening, that the Rural Independents Group has formally requested the Dáil Committee on Procedure to investigate if the Tánaiste broke any codes of conduct for TDs or office holders.

A letter to the Ceanna Comhairle signed by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath states that the group is seeking for the Committee on Procedure to review this matter entirely and undertake an investigation. 

“We believe that the actions of the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD, when he was Taoiseach, may have breached both the ‘Code of Conduct for Members of Dáil Éireann’ and the ‘Code of Conduct for Office Holders. We think that the exposure of the Tánaiste’s actions has shattered public confidence and trust, therefore greatly impacting on Government’s integrity,” states the letter.

“This debacle must be fully investigated,” writes McGrath.

During Leaders’ Questions today, Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall called on the Taoiseach to undertake an immediate review of the code of conduct for office holders.

In response the Taoiseach said there was an obligation on all members to adhere to the code of conduct.

She said Varadkar had “ludicrously” dressed the issue up as having a legitimate objective and “laughingly” claimed that he was honouring Government commitments.

“This insults people’s intelligence,” she said.

“I think most people saw this episode for what it was. It was patently untrue for the Tanaiste to claim that. He engaged in a deliberate distortion of the truth,” she siad. 

Shortall said the Tanaiste engaged in “grubby activity for grubby purposes” by leaking a Government document.

