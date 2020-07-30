This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar hopes pubs can open on 10 August, but 'can't guarantee it at this stage'

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss the advice from NPHET.

By Christina Finn Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 1:53 PM
23 minutes ago 3,261 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163784
Leo Varadkar says managing social distancing in pubs might be difficult but not impossible.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Leo Varadkar says managing social distancing in pubs might be difficult but not impossible.
Leo Varadkar says managing social distancing in pubs might be difficult but not impossible.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said he hopes pubs can reopen for business on 10 August under Phase 4 of reopening the economy.

His comments come after the CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland Padraig Cribben said guidelines on how pubs should be able to reopen need to be released soon to ensure publicans are ready.

Speaking in the Dáil, Varadkar said he could not guarantee that the Cabinet would give the green light for pubs to reopen next month.

“I would like to see pubs and bars open as well on the 10th of August. If it’s possible for them to do so within the public health guidelines, and I hope we’ll be able to make that decision in the affirmative next Tuesday, allowing them to open on the 10th of August, but I can’t guarantee that at this stage.

“I totally agree that pubs offer a huge amount of employment around the country, and also are really important to our social fabric, not just in rural areas, but in urban areas too,” he said.

He said Cabinet would meet on Tuesday to discuss the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Related Read

15.07.20 Reopening of pubs delayed by three weeks as Government pushes Phase Four back to 10 August

“I just hope that can be decided in the affirmative next week,” he added. 

Varadkar said whether pubs can reopen fully will depend on two things – the advice from NPHET on how to manage social distancing in pubs, and the epidemiological
data.

He said the advice to Cabinet should set out how to open pubs safely, stating that while it might be “difficult to do, but not impossible”.

“I hope it’s a positive decision, but I can’t make that commitment right now,” said Varadkar.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cribben told RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney that pubs should be allowed reopen fully as planned on 10 August.

He said many publicans in rural Ireland rely on the money they make in the summer to pay their bills through the winter. He also highlighted how the Australian State of Victoria kept pubs and restaurants open, despite a second wave of Covid-19. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie