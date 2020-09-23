Leo Varadkar restricting his movements after being in close contact with confirmed Covid-19 case

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR is restricting his movements after coming in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Although he received a negative Covid-19 test result, he is still restricting his movements.

This is because it can take up to 14 days for Covid-19 to show up in your system after being exposed to it.

The public health advice states that if you had to restrict your movements because you were a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case, you should continue to do so even if you have received a negative Covid-19 test result.

In a statement, the Minister for Business and Fine Gael leader said: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise.

There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me. I am perfectly well and will be working from home.

It comes after the Cabinet had to restrict their movements while Health Minister Stephen Donnelly waited for the results of a Covid-19 test last week. The test came back negative.

With reporting from Christina Finn.