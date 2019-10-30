Taoiseach rules out pre-Christmas general election

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has ruled out a pre-Christmas general election.

It is understood the Taoiseach told Fine Gael ministers in a pre-Cabinet meeting this morning that May 2020 is still his preferred date.

Speculation has been mounting in recent days about whether the recent Brexit events, as well as the upcoming election in the UK, might change matters in relation to when the Irish public will go to the polls.

However, Varadkar is believed to have told his party colleagues today that he offered summer 2020 as a possible date to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Martin has previously envisaged an election in Spring of next year, and when asked about the May 2020 date, the party leader told TheJournal.ie that there shouldn’t be arguing over “a few months”.

Fine Gael ministers were told this morning that Brexit, as well as the November by-elections could jeopardise the stability of the confidence and supply arrangement with Fiann Fáil.

He said Fine Gael does not want a general election now, but added that the party stands ready if one were to occur.

His comments echo what he told party members at a recent fundraiser in Dublin where he stated that he believes his party can win the next general election.

“In fact, I am sure of it even though it may not become apparent until the last week or ten days of the election campaign,” he said.