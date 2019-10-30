This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach rules out pre-Christmas general election

Speculation has been mounting in recent days about when the Irish public will go to the polls.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 12:45 PM
43 minutes ago 3,194 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4872035
Leo Varadkar poured cold water on a pre-Christmas election this morning in a meeting with Fine Gael ministers.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Leo Varadkar poured cold water on a pre-Christmas election this morning in a meeting with Fine Gael ministers.
Leo Varadkar poured cold water on a pre-Christmas election this morning in a meeting with Fine Gael ministers.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has ruled out a pre-Christmas general election. 

It is understood the Taoiseach told Fine Gael ministers in a pre-Cabinet meeting this morning that May 2020 is still his preferred date.

Speculation has been mounting in recent days about whether the recent Brexit events, as well as the upcoming election in the UK, might change matters in relation to when the Irish public will go to the polls. 

However, Varadkar is believed to have told his party colleagues today that he offered summer 2020 as a possible date to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. 

Martin has previously envisaged an election in Spring of next year, and when asked about the May 2020 date, the party leader told TheJournal.ie that there shouldn’t be arguing over “a few months”. 

Fine Gael ministers were told this morning that Brexit, as well as the November by-elections could jeopardise the stability of the confidence and supply arrangement with Fiann Fáil. 

He said Fine Gael does not want a general election now, but added that the party stands ready if one were to occur. 

His comments echo what he told party members at a recent fundraiser in Dublin where he stated that he believes his party can win the next general election.

“In fact, I am sure of it even though it may not become apparent until the last week or ten days of the election campaign,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie