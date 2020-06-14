This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 June, 2020
More than twice as many people want Varadkar to stay as Taoiseach than for Martin to take over

That’s according to a new opinion poll for the Sunday Times.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 15,759 Views 104 Comments
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (file photo).
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MORE THAN TWICE as many people want Leo Varadkar rather than Micheál Martin to lead the next coalition government, according to an opinion poll released today.

The Fine Gael leader has the support of 48% of the Irish public to stay on as Taoiseach, while 18% would prefer the Fianna Fail leader to take over, a poll for the Sunday Times has found.

Behaviour & Attitudes carried out the poll, which surveyed 862 adults. The margin of error is 3.3%.

Varadkar’s support among the public has increased following his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Martin is widely expected to be nominated as Taoiseach if a coalition government is formed. 

Government formation talks continued into the early hours of this morning as negotiating teams for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party edge towards agreeing a programme for government.

A draft programme is expected to be agreed soon as progress has made on key issues such as agriculture, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, housing and pensions.

Fianna Fáil won 38 seats in February’s general election and Fine Gael won 35. The Green party has 12 seats.

Sinn Féin secured 37 seats but is not engaged in talks to form a government after Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ruled out going into power with the party.

Órla Ryan
