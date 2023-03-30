Taoiseach says trans people are 'no more threat than any other group in society'

THE TAOISEACH HAS criticised the notion that transgender people pose a threat to others, saying that they are “no more threat than any other group in society”.

Speaking to reporters today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked if he is concerned about the “toxic nature” of recent debates surrounding transgender people.

Varadkar said that he thinks “we do need to have a discussion and a debate about trans issues” but that trans people are a small minority of the population and are often vulnerable.

“There aren’t that many trans people in Ireland. They’re a small minority. A lot of them are very vulnerable people,” he said.

I don’t like to see people talking about them as if somehow they’re a threat to others. They’re no more a threat to others than people who aren’t trans or straight people or gay people.

“I really hate that idea of them being targeted as people who are a threat to children or a threat to others. They’re no more threat to others than any other group in society and I really hope people will avoid straying into that space.”

The Taoiseach said there are “genuine questions that people are asking – there are parents at the moment who have trans girls and trans boys and they’re struggling to work out what’s best for their kids and there are people who have kids in school who have a trans kid in the class and a lot of this is new to people”.

“And it’s kind of new to me as well, even though I know people who are trans,” he said.

“So, I think we shouldn’t be afraid to talk about it, because if we don’t talk about it and anchor it in the centre, then the extremes will do all the talking, and they just want to shout at each other.

“Let’s try to be sensitive in our comments, let’s listen to each other, and let’s try to avoid anything that’s disrespectful or othering.”