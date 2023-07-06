Taoiseach says he will keep paying his TV license fee and the public should too

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he will continue to pay his TV license, adding that the public should too.

Speaking to reporters in Government Buildings this afternoon, he said:

“I’m going to continue to pay the license, I think people should, not just because it’s the law, but because it funds our news, our sports, our Irish language programming, drama, documentaries, so much more than the issues that are now such a controversy.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is predicting large numbers of angry viewers will refuse to pay the license fee because of the RTE scandal.

Varadkar said he has always paid the license fee and will continue to do so, “not just because it is the law, but also because it does fund public service broadcasting”.

“I can understand peoples’ frustration. But you know, I don’t want to impose some form of collective punishment on everyone who works in RTE, everyone who works for RTE and that whole wider sector and industry. And that’s why I’m going to continue pay,” said the Taoiseach.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will continue to pay his tv license following the RTE payments scandal, and Eamon Ryan said all households should continue to, after Minister Martin earlier said she wouldn't give out advice on the issue.

Media Minister Catherine Martin was also asked today if he will continue to pay the €160 annual license fee.

“I’m not going to advise anyone. I think what I’m saying is we must remember the good of public service broadcasting,” she said.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he would “encourage every household to pay because it’s important”.

He said the public service programming from RTE has served the public and “if people stop paying, we lose all that and that will be really harmful and bad for our country”.

“So we need to maintain the finance and all that’s good in RTE despite the revelations of the last two weeks,” he added.

Incoming DG Kevin Bakhurst said that trust in RTE has been severely diminished, and that the reconstitution of the executive board will begin on Monday, as soon as he starts.

The new RTÉ Director Kevin Bakhurst, speaking to reporters after his meeting today with Minister Martin, said he’d ask member of the public to “look at what we do, look at our actions, look at what we’re trying to do to restore trust”.

He praised the news and current affair team for their coverage of the issues being aired regarding their own workplace.

“I’d urge people to pay their license fee,” he said.