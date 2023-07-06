Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 6 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
'I'm going to continue to pay the license, I think people should, not just because it's the law, but because it funds our news,' Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.
# tv license
Taoiseach says he will keep paying his TV license fee and the public should too
TD Paul Murphy is predicting large numbers of angry viewers will refuse to pay the license fee.
5.0k
33
41 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he will continue to pay his TV license, adding that the public should too. 

Speaking to reporters in Government Buildings this afternoon, he said: 

“I’m going to continue to pay the license, I think people should, not just because it’s the law, but because it funds our news, our sports, our Irish language programming, drama, documentaries, so much more than the issues that are now such a controversy.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is predicting large numbers of angry viewers will refuse to pay the license fee because of the RTE scandal.

Varadkar said he has always paid the license fee and will continue to do so, “not just because it is the law, but also because it does fund public service broadcasting”. 

“I  can understand peoples’ frustration. But you know, I don’t want to impose some form of collective punishment on everyone who works in RTE, everyone who works for RTE and that whole wider sector and industry. And that’s why I’m going to continue pay,” said the Taoiseach. 

Media Minister Catherine Martin was also asked today if he will continue to pay the €160 annual license fee. 

“I’m not going to advise anyone. I think what I’m saying is we must remember the good of public service broadcasting,” she said. 

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he would “encourage every household to pay because it’s important”.

He said the public service programming from RTE has served the public and “if people stop paying, we lose all that and that will be really harmful and bad for our country”.

“So we need to maintain the finance and all that’s good in RTE despite the revelations of the last two weeks,” he added. 

Read Next
Related Reads
Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly to appear before two committees on Tuesday
RTÉ payments scandal: Five things we learned from another marathon Media Committee
RTÉ barter account spent €5,000 on flip flops and €4,200 to private members' club in London

The new RTÉ Director Kevin Bakhurst, speaking to reporters after his meeting today with Minister Martin, said he’d ask member of the public to “look at what we do, look at our actions, look at what we’re trying to do to restore trust”.

He praised the news and current affair team for their coverage of the issues being aired regarding their own workplace. 

“I’d urge people to pay their license fee,” he said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
33
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     