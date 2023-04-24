Cavan golfer Leona Maguire battles to top-30 finish at Chevron Championship

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago
LEONA MAGUIRE FINISHED the LPGA Chevron Championship in the top 30 on even par after shooting one-over in her final round yesterday.
The Cavan woman began the day nine shots off the lead at the first women’s golf major of the year, which was won by American Lilia after she defeated compatriot Angel Yin with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
For Maguire, she opened with a disappointing four-over par 76, but followed that with rounds of 69, 70 and 73.
The world number 15 looked like she was going to be miss the cut after the first round at the Texas course, and a top-30 finish represents an impressive recovery even if she didn’t fully manage to bring her form from Friday and Saturday into today.
The 28-year old dropped shots today at the fourth, 11th and 16th holes, but managed to shoot birdies on the fifth and eighth holes. She birdied the eighth on each of our her four rounds, except Friday.
Maguire’s recovery after that disappointing opening round was impressive, but it meant she had too much to do to be in contention.
Vu and Yin each finished 72 holes on 10-under par 278 on the Jack Nicklaus Signature course at The Woodlands near Houston, Texas.
Vu, who birdied 17 and 18 to grab the clubhouse lead, was forced to extra holes when Yin birdied 18 as well.
But Yin found water on her approach in the playoff and Vu sank a tension-packed 14-foot birdie putt for the victory.
“I can’t even put into words what I was feeling,” Vu said. “I was nervous. I was scared. I was cold. I just wanted to hit the putt and just be done with it.
“I just saw my line and speed — I knew it was going to be a fast putt — and trusted myself.”
Moments after making the winning putt, Vu followed a tournament tradition that began at its former home in California of jumping into water, taking her plunge into the same chilly greenside lake where Yin’s ball sank earlier.
“I had a tough, not easy, past two days,” Vu said. “I was definitely my own enemy. I don’t know how I pulled this out. I’m just really happy and proud.”
Additional reporting from – © AFP 2023
