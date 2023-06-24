Leona Maguire takes outright lead at halfway point of Women's PGA Championship

A STUNNING FINISH saw Leona Maguire take the outright lead at the end of the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at a sodden Baltrusol.

Maguire notched four birdies across her final six holes to stride clear of the field at five-under for the tournament, a round of 68 following her opening 69 to leave her in a superb position to challenge for what would be her first major title.

Maguire won her second LPGA title last weekend and has carried that good form into the year’s second major, opening her second round with five-straight pars and then made bogey on the the par-four 15th (her sixth hole.) She clawed the shot back on the par-five 17th, and then made birdie at the par-three fourth and bogey on five. She instantly hit back with consecutive birdies at six and seven, which elevated her to a share of the lead on four-under. Maguire saved par from four feet on eight after her approach shot caught just the wrong edge of a slope and rolled back down the green, and then stitched a hybrid from the ninth tee which she duly rolled in to claim the overnight lead.

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, matched Maguire in carding a three-under 68, which leaves her in a tie for eighth position heading into the weekend. It might have been better, as Meadow missed a five-foot putt for eagle on 18.

Maguire’s playing partner from the most recent Solheim Cup, Mel Reid, is one of a trio of golfers a shot behind Maguire, alongside Celine Borge, Lin Xiyu.

Overnight leader Lee-Ann Pace followed yesterday’s 66 with a fitful 73, which featured three bogeys and a solitary birdie.

Follow the leaderboard here.

