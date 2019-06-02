Food market allowed to operate in south Dublin business park despite concerns from local businesses

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has granted permission for a food market to operate in a business park in Leopardstown, Dublin for another year despite opposition from local businesses.

The authority ruled this week that the market, which will consist of five stalls and a temporary outdoor seating area, will be allowed to operate in Central Park in the south Dublin suburb for three days a week.

Central Park GP had sought permission to operate the food market between 12pm and 3pm from March to October.

The market will be based in a plaza area containing a restaurant, a café, a coffee shop and a convenience shop, as well as a number of vacant units and residential and office space.

Under planning laws, food markets are allowed to operate in certain areas for up to 30 days a year without planning permission.

However, The Times Ireland reported last year that Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council received a number of complaints from retailers when a food market operated in Central Park last year.

This year, retailers including Freshii, Munchies, Art of Coffee and Centra submitted a joint appeal to the authority calling for permission for the market to be refused.

They claimed that last year’s market had resulted in a decrease in footfall, which had a negative impact on their financial viability, and said that the market was a nuisance in plaza area in general.

Other issues raised by the retailers included the odour generated from the stalls due to food preparation, the lack of toilet facilities provided for customers and staff, and the “unacceptable” economic impact on their businesses.

In response, the board considered that the retailers’ appeal did not raise any new issues which would justify a change of attitude towards the proposed market.

As part of conditions attached to the planning permission, the authority ruled that the operators of the market were not allowed to have music or other amplified sounds on the site while the market was in operation.

It also said that the stalls and seating area should be removed from site outside the operating hours of the food market, and said that no permanent signs, symbols or flags should be erected on the site unless the market applied for further permission.