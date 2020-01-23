This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda appeal after 12 gold rings and other jewellery stolen in Donegal

The theft happened at a business in Letterkenny last Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 12:24 PM
15 minutes ago 1,116 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4976682
An image of the suspect vehicle involved in the theft
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have appealed to the public for information after a significant amount of jewellery and cash was stolen from a business in Letterkenny last weekend.

The theft happened when four women and a man entered a business on Upper Main Street in the town at around 4.30pm on Saturday 18 January.

During the incident, a number of individuals distracted staff, while one of the women gained entry to a back office.

Cash and jewellery was stolen, including an 18-carat white gold oval yellow sapphire cluster ring, nine 18-carat gold rings and two 9-carat gold rings.

An antique sovereign case with a matching chain, a rare antique round vesta case, a rare antique rose gold plain locket set with old cut diamonds, a rare 9-carat antique rose gold ‘paper link’ chain, and six antique bar brooches were also among the items stolen.

All of those who entered the property are believed to have arrived and left together in a blue Ford S-Max van.

Local investigators are liaising with the PSNI and other divisions on the incident.

Gardaí say they are eager to track the movements of the blue Ford van and believe it may have also driven through Derry and Dublin.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description and acting suspiciously in their locality has been asked to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

