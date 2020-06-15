Garda probe under way after man killed in hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny this morning

A MAN HAS died following a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Letterkenny in Donegal in the early hours this morning.

At approximately 4am, his body was discovered by a road user along the roadway at Windyhall.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An examination of the area was conducted by gardaí who have identified the man was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene this morning to conduct a full technical examination.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Particularly, gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who travelled in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am and who may have camera/dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.