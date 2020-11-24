Phased lifting of Level 5: Inter-county travel could open up a few days before Christmas

Travel between counties will be a permitted to allow families to visit one another this Christmas.

A PHASED LIFTING of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions during December are expected to be announced this week.

There was a brief discussion of the planned lifting at today’s Cabinet meeting. The country will be moving back to Level 3 restrictions, with some modifications, come next Wednesday.

While there had been speculation that the public announcement might be made on Thursday, so as not to clash with the Late Late Toy Show, the working plan as of now is the government is planning to make details known on Friday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Wednesday, with government waiting to see the final data before making a final call on the level of restrictions over the Christmas period.

The current restrictions are due to last until a minute after midnight on 2 December, with the first phase of reopening seeing non-essential retail due to open on that date, along with hairdressers, barbers and gyms.

It is understood that retailers will also be given the green light to extend opening hours.

While such a move usually requires planning permission, it is believed local authorities have been doing a lot of work with businesses to facilitate the longer opening hours.

Under the first phase of reopening, sport such as tennis and gold will also reopen next week.

Travel

Inter-county travel will be restricted until later in the month, but the 5km guidance will be lifted in the earlier phase.

The household visits advice may not be lifted next week, but is expected to remain in place until later in December, where changes will come into effect in the third phase of reopening.

In terms of restrictions on household visits, it is believed restrictions could be lifted for Christmas week, with the focus more on personal choice and responsibility, rather than rigid recommendations on numbers.

Guidance around lifting travel restrictions will come in around the 20 or 21 December, but it’s not fully decided upon yet.

However, the public will be asked to limit mingling to perhaps one main gathering during the Christmas period.

Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue is arguing for the opening of the hospitality sector, says over Christmas 'people will meet officially or unofficially' pic.twitter.com/AMrtykqWRC — Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) November 24, 2020

The main battleground for the government is whether pubs and restaurants will reopen for December.

The second phase will see hospitality re-open under strict guidelines.

There is doubt in government circles that wet pubs will be given the green light to open their doors.

While no final decisions have been made yet, it is understood that in order to allow restaurants and pubs that serve food to open, one option under consideration is delaying their reopening by one week from 1 December.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said all sectors will be given advance warning ahead of reopening. He said the government has been using data analytics, in conjunction with NPHET.

“Data will inform next steps,” said Martin, adding: “It is not guess work.”

Some of the measures due to be announced “will be palatable, some of it will not”, he said.

The Taoiseach said Ireland is the second best in Europe in terms of keeping the virus down. “Will someone acknowledge that?” he asked.

He said the series of restrictions and the hard work of the Irish people achieved it, stating that it came “at a cost, a big cost”.

Martin said there will be risks as we move into the Christmas period, but “it is how we mitigate those risks”.