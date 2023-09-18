Ireland deeply concerned about rise in violence towards LGBTI people 'at home and abroad', says Varadkar

IRELAND IS DEEPLY concerned about the “rise of violence and hatred towards LGBTI people at home and abroad”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking at the United Nations High-Level Side Event – 15 Years LGBTI Core Group marking milestones and challenges, Varadkar said Ireland is also concerned about the “alarming pushback against LGBTI rights”.

The Taoiseach, along with Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, are currently in New York for the UN High Level Week.

Speaking this afternoon, he said Ireland has come a long way in recent history, particularly when it comes to LGBTI inclusion.

“I sincerely hope that our story can be a source of some optimism at a difficult time.

“I can vividly remember an Ireland shaped by shame, conformity and fear, where my election as Taoiseach, as Prime Minister, as an openly gay man would have seemed an impossibility,” the Taoiseach said.

Advertisement

He added:

To those who argue that marriage equality, or recognition of gender diversity, threatens to undermine society, our experience has been quite the opposite.

Varadkar said 30 years ago, same-sex relations between consenting males was a criminal offence in Ireland and was only decriminalised in 1993.

“I was in high school at the time. Yet eight years ago, in 2015 Ireland became the first country in the world to provide for marriage equality by popular vote in an historic referendum and to enshrine that right in our constitution.

“Also in 2015, the Gender Recognition Act was passed, which allowed for transgender citizens to have their gender recognised through self-determination. It has been in place for eight years now and has worked well,” he said.

Varadkar highlighted in his address how the Irish State also plans to legislate to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men and introduce a ban so-called conversion therapy.

The Taoiseach stated that Ireland’s culture has changed and society is a lot more understanding of family and inclusion.

“The Ireland of today is more understanding, more accepting, more inclusive and more equal. More willing to respect fluidity, diversity and personal freedom,” he added.

‘Renewed urgency’

While pointing out the successes, the Taoiseach also mentioned his concerns. Despite real progress being made, sadly the task of the LGBTQI core group at UN level has taken on renewed urgency in recent years, he said.

Read Next Related Reads State feared decriminalising same-sex behaviour would lead to ‘public displays of homosexual affection’ Lawyers for State wanted to use AIDS crisis to defend Ireland's ban on same-sex relationships

“We see the reintroduction of draconian laws in some countries, including the threat of the death penalty, openly discriminatory laws and increasing backlash against transgender people, and heightened polarisation, including here at the UN.

“We deeply regret escalating attempts by some states to undermine existing international commitments and standards. We are committed to working alongside the Core Group to respond to this pushback,” he said.

Varadkar said Ireland’s own history “should teach us that we are not here to lecture or dictate to others, but to share our journey”.

Ireland also continues to face challenges, he said, stating that the government is not naive to think that LGBTI people don’t continue to face significant barriers to full participation in public life.

The Taoiseach said there is always work to do and progress to be made, but he added that he is exceptionally proud of the Ireland of today.

Following his speech this afternoon, Varadkar is due to meet with EU foreign ministers and the UN Secretary General this evening.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from New York bringing you all the latest news from the United Nations General Assembly.