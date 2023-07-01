Meath travel to Kerry in pick of quarter-final ties

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS MEATH will travel to Kerry in the pick of the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship.

Donegal will host Dublin, Cork travel to Armagh, while Mayo head to Galway in the other quarter finals, all of which will be played on the weekend of 15/16 July. Full fixture details will follow in the coming days.

Donegal (H) v Dublin

Kerry (H) v Meath

Armagh (H) v Cork

Galway (H) v Mayo

Semi-final pairings:

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 3

Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 4

Semi-finals to be played at Semple Stadium on Saturday July 29

Relegation semi-finals:

Saturday 15 July:

Laois v Cavan

Waterford v Tipperary

The winners of the above fixtures – to be played at neutral venues – will play Senior Championship football in 2024. The losers of these games will play off against each other on Saturday 22 July 22, with the loser relegated to the Intermediate Championship grade for 2024.

In camogie, Kilkenny and Cork will meet in a mouth-watering quarter-final rematch of last year’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie final as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland hurling semi-final involving Kilkenny and Clare next Sunday.

The other quarter-final will be between Tipperary and Antrim and will take place ahead of the hurling semi-final between Limerick and Galway on Saturday.

Waiting for them in the semi-finals will be League champions Galway and last year’s semi-finalists and current Division 1B League champions Waterford.

Meanwhile, Wexford, Down and Offaly will battle to avoid relegation to the intermediate ranks.

