Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 February 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of the Lia Fáil stone without graffiti
# Stone of Destiny
Gardaí investigate graffiti on famous Hill of Tara standing stone
The Lia Fáil standing stone was damaged some time between yesterday evening and this morning.
660
0
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING graffiti found on a famous standing stone in Co Meath.

The Lia Fáil standing stone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, sits on the Hill of Tara, a popular heritage site.

The exact origins of the stone are debated but it is believed to have been used in the crowning of ancient kings.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that criminal damage on the stone was reported today.

Gardaí believe the stone was graffitied some time between yesterday evening and this morning.

An investigation is underway by gardaí in Navan, who are appealing for any information from the public.

The stone has been damaged purposefully before, including in 2014 when paint was thrown over it.

Last October, the government launched a new plan to protect and conserve the Hill of Tara “and maintain its cultural significance, integrity and authenticity, including its amenity and setting”.

The plan also covers promoting awareness of the site and its significance, improving visitors’ experiences.

“The plan’s emphasis balances the need to facilitate sustainable public access and provide a visitor experience of the highest quality befitting the significance of the site, with the imperative to protect the heritage of the site,” a statement outlined at the time.

Additionally, a framework for monitoring the impacts of climate change on the site is to be developed in the next two years because of the risk that extreme weather events and weathering processes pose to its integrity.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     