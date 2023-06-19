Liam Brady to retire from RTÉ after tonight's match

Liam Brady will retire tonight after 25 years as a soccer pundit for RTÉ.

Ireland’s Euro qualifier against Georgia this evening will be Brady’s last outing as an analyst for the broadcaster.

In a statement this afternoon, Brady said: “In 1990 I retired as a player at the age of 34. In 2016 I retired from my position in the Arsenal Academy and now I’m announcing my retirement from tv punditry with RTÉ Sport.”

“I have had the most amazing time working on RTE’s football coverage over the last 25 years and it is now fitting that I draw it to a close,” he said.

Brady’s punditry career started with the 1998 World Cup, alongside Eamon Dunphy and John Giles.

“We had treat fun together in between the arguments,” Brady said of his time with Dunphy and Giles.

Looking back at the highlights of his broadcasting career, he picked out “Zidane and France in 1998, Manchester United in 1999 and Liverpool’s miracle in 2005″.

“At half time my tip AC Milan looked comfortable but that is the beauty of sporting comebacks,” he recalled.

“I fondly remember the commentary box in Paris with George Hamilton when my beloved Arsenal were one-nil up against Barcelona. Henrik Larson came on and changed the game. I also remember fondly the emergence of a brilliant Barcelona led by this new coach Pep Guardiola with some young kids called Messi, Xavi and Iniesta.

“I’m going to miss the guys I played with and then worked with, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton and Jim Beglin. Didi Hamann has become a great friend and the new guys Richard Sadlier, Kevin Doyle, Damien Duff and Shay Given. I will also miss all the presenters who asked the questions and the people behind the scenes. It was a pleasure to work with them and RTÉ.”

Brady didn’t hold back after Ireland’s 2-1 loss to Greece last week, describing the current side as “the worst group of players that any manager has had in my lifetime”.