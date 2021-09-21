#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 21 September 2021
Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast gig after falling out of helicopter at music festival

He injured himself at the Isle of Wight.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 5:50 PM
LIAM GALLAGHER HAS been forced to cancel a gig in Belfast after falling out of a helicopter at a music festival in the UK.

The former Oasis musician said he was “gutted” to have to cancel the gig at short notice but that he was unable to perform.

Gallagher revealed at the weekend that he had injured himself by falling out of a helicopter while at the Isle of Wight festival. 

He posted a picture of his injuries to Twitter at the time, saying: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t write it. All good. Who said RnR is dead Keith Moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG.”

In a statement this evening, Gallagher said he would make things up to his Belfast fans. 

“Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so can’t sing. The doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who have bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled… I’ll make it up to ya. LG x.”

Gallagher was due to play the gig as part of Belfast’s Belsonic festival. 

Garreth MacNamee
