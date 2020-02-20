This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Mayo man

Liam is described as being 5’4″ tall with red hair, a slight build and blue eyes.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 9,346 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5016028
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ IN MAYO are asking for help to find a man who is missing from Castlebar since yesterday.

Liam Lavelle was last seen today in the Bridewell, Dublin 7 area at around 1.40pm.

Gardaí are very concerned for the 26-year-old’s welfare.

He is described as being 5’4″ tall with red hair, a slight build and blue eyes.

When last seen Liam was wearing a grey Herringbone type coat and may also be wearing knee-high brown boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Castlebar on 094 9038 200.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie