Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Mayo man

GARDAÍ IN MAYO are asking for help to find a man who is missing from Castlebar since yesterday.
Liam Lavelle was last seen today in the Bridewell, Dublin 7 area at around 1.40pm.
Gardaí are very concerned for the 26-year-old’s welfare.
He is described as being 5’4″ tall with red hair, a slight build and blue eyes.
When last seen Liam was wearing a grey Herringbone type coat and may also be wearing knee-high brown boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Castlebar on 094 9038 200.
