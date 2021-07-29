Woman remains in police custody over death of baby in Ardoyne area of Belfast

A WOMAN REMAINS in police custody today over the death of a baby in north Belfast on Tuesday.

Police were called to a house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne shortly after 8pm, where they discovered an injured baby and another injured child.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the baby as Liam O’Keefe.

Another young child was injured during the incident. She remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. She has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.

“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Millar said.

“I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”

Speaking on Tuesday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the incident was “tragic news”.

“My thoughts are with all involved. Please, everyone respect the privacy of this family at this time and allow the police to do their job,” Donaldson said.