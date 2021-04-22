Libraries and sports centres across Dublin to open for public toilets over coming weeks

LIBRARIES AND SPORTS centres across Dublin city are to open over the coming weeks to provide toilet facilities for members of the public under plans announced by Dublin City Council today.

Eight sports facilities and City Hall on Dame Street will open on a “toilets only” basis seven days a week from Monday with 13 libraries opening six days a week from 4 May.

There have calls by councillors and members of the public over recent weeks for more public toilets in the city as society gradually reopens and summer approaches.

The sports centres opening from Monday 26 April are:

Markievicz leisure centre on Townsend Street

St Catherine’s sports centre, Dublin 8

Irishtown Stadium, Dublin 4

Finglas leisure centre on Mellowes Road

Cabra parkside sports centre, Dublin 7

Ballymun leisure centre, Dublin 9

Ballyfermot leisure centre, Dublin 10

Clontarf Road sports pitches, Dublin 3

The sports centres will be open for public toilets 10am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on weekends.

From 4 May toilets in the following libraries will be open for use:

Ballymun library, Dublin 9

Cabra library, Dublin 7

Coolock library, Dublin 17

Raheny library, Dublin 5

Ballyfermot library, Dublin 10

Pearse street library, Dublin 2

Rathmines library, Dublin 6

Drumcondra library, Dublin 9

Dolphins Barn library, Dublin 12

Kevin Street library, Dublin 8

Pembroke library, Dublin 4

Terenure library, Dublin 6W

Walkinstown library, Dublin 12

Walkinstown, Terenure, Pembroke, Kevin Street, Dolphins Barn and Drumcondra libraries will open from 4 May on Mondays from 1pm to 8pm for use of toilets and from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Rathmines, Pearse St, Ballyfermot, Raheny, Coolock, Cabra and Ballymun libraries will open from 4 May on Mondays and Thursdays from 1pm to 8pm and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 4pm.

The Council has said the primary use of these buildings remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Council yesterday announced plans that would see retail units in the city provide toilet facilities for the public.

The Council issued a tender for a pilot project involving temporary retail units such as coffee docks providing toilets in high-footfall, non-residential parts of the city.

The Council last year set up public toilets at Stephen’s Green and Wolfe Tone Square in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but is now asking for new, non-permanent retail units to also provide facilities under this plan as well as opening its public buildings from next week.

The Council aims to award a concession contract for three years with the option to renew for a further 2 years, for the provision of retail units with integrated toilet facilities.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation would have to be monitored ahead of a government meeting to discuss the possible re-opening of the economy from May.

The Fine Gael leader warned that despite positive signals from health officials in recent days, the epidemiological situation could change in the coming days.

The government is set to meet towards the end of next week to discuss an easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the summer, with guidance for the re-opening of non-essential retail, construction and other sectors over the summer months expected.