#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

Libraries and sports centres across Dublin to open for public toilets over coming weeks

Eight sports facilities and City Hall will open on a ‘toilets only’ basis with 13 libraries also opening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 11:22 AM
54 minutes ago 3,143 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416999
Kevin Street Library
Image: RollingNews.ie
Kevin Street Library
Kevin Street Library
Image: RollingNews.ie

LIBRARIES AND SPORTS centres across Dublin city are to open over the coming weeks to provide toilet facilities for members of the public under plans announced by Dublin City Council today. 

Eight sports facilities and City Hall on Dame Street will open on a “toilets only” basis seven days a week from Monday with 13 libraries opening six days a week from 4 May. 

There have calls by councillors and members of the public over recent weeks for more public toilets in the city as society gradually reopens and summer approaches. 

The sports centres opening from Monday 26 April are:

  • Markievicz leisure centre on Townsend Street 
  • St Catherine’s sports centre, Dublin 8
  • Irishtown Stadium, Dublin 4
  • Finglas leisure centre on Mellowes Road
  • Cabra parkside sports centre, Dublin 7
  • Ballymun leisure centre, Dublin 9
  • Ballyfermot leisure centre, Dublin 10 
  • Clontarf Road sports pitches, Dublin 3

The sports centres will be open for public toilets 10am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on weekends. 

From 4 May toilets in the following libraries will be open for use:

  • Ballymun library, Dublin 9
  • Cabra library, Dublin 7
  • Coolock library, Dublin 17
  • Raheny library, Dublin 5
  • Ballyfermot library, Dublin 10
  • Pearse street library, Dublin 2
  • Rathmines library, Dublin 6
  • Drumcondra library, Dublin 9
  • Dolphins Barn library, Dublin 12 
  • Kevin Street library, Dublin 8
  • Pembroke library, Dublin 4
  • Terenure library, Dublin 6W
  • Walkinstown library, Dublin 12 

Walkinstown, Terenure, Pembroke, Kevin Street, Dolphins Barn and Drumcondra libraries will open from 4 May on Mondays from 1pm to 8pm for use of toilets and from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Rathmines, Pearse St, Ballyfermot, Raheny, Coolock, Cabra and Ballymun libraries will open from 4 May on Mondays and Thursdays from 1pm to 8pm and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 4pm. 

The Council has said the primary use of these buildings remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

The Council yesterday announced plans that would see retail units in the city provide toilet facilities for the public.

The Council issued a tender for a pilot project involving temporary retail units such as coffee docks providing toilets in high-footfall, non-residential parts of the city. 

The Council last year set up public toilets at Stephen’s Green and Wolfe Tone Square in response to the Covid-19 pandemic but is now asking for new, non-permanent retail units to also provide facilities under this plan as well as opening its public buildings from next week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Council aims to award a concession contract for three years with the option to renew for a further 2 years, for the provision of retail units with integrated toilet facilities.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation would have to be monitored ahead of a government meeting to discuss the possible re-opening of the economy from May.

The Fine Gael leader warned that despite positive signals from health officials in recent days, the epidemiological situation could change in the coming days. 

The government is set to meet towards the end of next week to discuss an easing of Covid-19 restrictions over the summer, with guidance for the re-opening of non-essential retail, construction and other sectors over the summer months expected.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie