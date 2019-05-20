There's a familiar, spellbinding book atop the list of most borrowed from Irish libraries last year

Source: LGMA

ALL 20 OF the most borrowed books in Irish libraries last year were children’s books, with old favourites like JK Rowling and Roald Dahl featuring prominently on the lists published by the Local Government Management Agency today.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the first in the series by Rowling – tops the list with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney and the BFG by Dahl in second and third place, respectively.

David Walliams features six times in the top 20 with his series of children’s books with the second and third Harry Potter novels completing the top five.

Source: LGMA

In terms of adult novels, James Patterson is the most popular author and he’s followed by Nora Roberts and Danielle Steele.

The most borrowed book in the adult category is Solar Bones by Mike McCormack.

Irish writers are well represented across the adult lists, which feature the likes of Sebastian Barry, Roddy Doyle and the late Emma Hannigan.

More practical books that feature in the top 20 are the Driver Theory Test from the Road Safety Authority and books on healthy living and mental wellbeing.

Source: LGMA

Tom Enight, who chairs the National Libraries Development Committee, said: “Encouraging children to read for enjoyment and learning is central to Our Public Libraries 2022, the national Public Library Strategy, so I am very encouraged to see so many children’s books and authors on the list.