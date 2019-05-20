This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There's a familiar, spellbinding book atop the list of most borrowed from Irish libraries last year

Children’s books dominate the top 20 list released today by the Local Government Management Agency.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 May 2019, 1:38 PM
45 minutes ago 2,514 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4643303

top 20 books borrowed Source: LGMA

ALL 20 OF the most borrowed books in Irish libraries last year were children’s books, with old favourites like JK Rowling and Roald Dahl featuring prominently on the lists published by the Local Government Management Agency today.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the first in the series by Rowling – tops the list with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School by Jeff Kinney and the BFG by Dahl in second and third place, respectively.

David Walliams features six times in the top 20 with his series of children’s books with the second and third Harry Potter novels completing the top five.

top 20 books 3 Source: LGMA

In terms of adult novels, James Patterson is the most popular author and he’s followed by Nora Roberts and Danielle Steele. 

The most borrowed book in the adult category is Solar Bones by Mike McCormack. 

Irish writers are well represented across the adult lists, which feature the likes of Sebastian Barry, Roddy Doyle and the late Emma Hannigan. 

More practical books that feature in the top 20 are the Driver Theory Test from the Road Safety Authority and books on healthy living and mental wellbeing. 

top 20 books 2 Source: LGMA

Tom Enight, who chairs the National Libraries Development Committee, said: “Encouraging children to read for enjoyment and learning is central to Our Public Libraries 2022, the national Public Library Strategy, so I am very encouraged to see so many children’s books and authors on the list.

The Irish public library collection has over 12 million items available to you completely free, and we are inviting everybody, young and old, to explore what’s on offer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie