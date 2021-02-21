#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 21 February 2021
Libya's interior minister survives attempted assassination

The minister’s motorcade was attacked in the country’s capital.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 7:15 PM
THE INTERIOR MINISTER of Libya, Fathi Bashagha, has survived an assassination attempt.

The motorcade of the interior minister of Libya’s UN-backed government came under attack in the capital, Tripoli, a government spokesman said.

Armed men opened fire at Bashagha’s motorcade, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry.

He said Bashagha survived the attack and his guards chased the assailants, killing one and detaining two others.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was returning to his residence in the Janzour district when armed men in an armoured vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

The statement called the attack an “attempted assassination” of the minister.

Earlier today, Bashagha met with Mustafa Sanalla, head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation to discuss the security of oil facilities and how to strengthen the corporation’s independence to “ensure a fair distribution of wealth among all Libyans”.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which underscores the insecurity in the North African county.

The US Ambassador in Libya Richard Norland condemned the attack and called for an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

“Minister Bashaga’s focus on ending the influence of rogue militias has our full support,” Norland said.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided between two governments, one in the East and another in the West, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.

Earlier this month, a UN-chosen body comprising Libyans from both sides appointed an interim government — a three-member presidential council and a prime minister — to lead the country through elections, scheduled for 24 December.

Bashagha was a contender for the post of prime minister, but Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was ultimately chosen to lead the transitional cabinet.

The forum also picked Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s East, to lead the presidential council.

