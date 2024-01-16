Garda fear spate of license plate thefts from cars in Co Donegal will be used in serious crimes

GARDAÍ IN CO Donegal are concerned that a spike in the theft of license plates from cars may be used during future crimes.

They have appealed to any motorists whose license plates have gone missing in recent weeks.

A number of such incidents have occurred and gardaí have admitted they are concerned.

The latest theft occurred at a housing estate in the border village of Muff between Saturday and Sunday last.

The owner of a car parked at the Springfield estate reported that both the front and back license plates were removed from their vehicle.

Garda Grainne Doherty said they are concerned as a number of such license plate thefts have taken place in recent weeks.

She said: “We would like to hear from anybody whose plate or plates have been stolen recently.

“We would not like them to think that it’s not a serious issue because this type of crime has happened on quite a few occasions now recently.

“There would be a fear that these plates are being used as part of a more serious incident.

“We would be concerned about why this is happening and that there may be a more sinister element to it.”

A number of the thefts have taken place along the border in local villages.

It coincides with a rise in burglaries at private homes and premises on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Gardaí fear the plates are being used to disguise cars moving around the peninsula gathering information on the movement of people in advance of targeting premises.

Garda Doherty urged people to contact any local garda station if their license plates have been stolen recently.