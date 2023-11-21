Chocolate bar recalled from Lidl shelves because of 'possible presence of plastic'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A CHOCOLATE BAR has been recalled from Lidl shelves because of a danger it contains plastic.
In an order announced by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) this evening, it said the direction was made due to the “possible presence of plastic” in the Fin Carré White Chocolate bar.
The German chocolate is stocked by the supermarket chain.
“Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale,” the FSAI said.
“The above batch of Fin Carré White Chocolate is being recalled due to the possible presence of plastic pieces.”
#FoodAlert Recall of a batch of Fin Carré White Chocolate. For more on this alert, please see: https://t.co/z5sF9m8EWM pic.twitter.com/ObJgTAWZLu— FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) November 21, 2023
Customers are advised not to eat the implicated batch, according to the FSAI.
