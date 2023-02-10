Lidl to create over 700 new jobs this year and give pay rise to existing staff

LIDL HAS ANNOUNCED that it will create over 700 new jobs within its Irish operations this year, and make a €14 million investment in pay increases for existing staff.

The new operational and office-based roles will be based across its network of 176 stores, three distribution centres and Lidl’s Dublin head office.

The pay rise will begin to benefit employees from 1 April. On average, it will result in a 7.5% increase in the monthly pay of staff members, which is around €2,000-€2,500 per year.

The retailer stated that this increase is in addition to its commitment to the new Living Wage rate of €13.85 an hour.

The new recruitment drive will bring Lidl’s workforce in the Republic of Ireland to more than 6,000 employees for the first time.

Advertisement

The jobs are being created in order to support Lidl’s growing chain of stores across the country, as the retailer is due to open new stores in Ballincollig, Bettystown, Limerick and Kilkenny this year.

Welcoming the announcement, the Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said it is a vote of confidence in the Irish retail sector and the Irish economy.

“Given the current cost of living pressures that everyone is feeling, I’m delighted to see that Lidl is investing in giving their workforce a pay rise to support them.

“I wish to congratulate the entire Lidl team on reaching the milestone of over 6,000 colleagues employed across the country, the company has a very impressive story of growth to tell since it first came to Ireland twenty years ago,” he said.

Maeve McCleane, the Chief People Officer at Lidl said that reaching the milestone of over 6000 employees in Ireland is a “proud moment” for the company.

“To recognise the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on our team members, we have significantly increased our investment in pay rises by 30% this year to support our employees as best we can, ensuring that we are offering the most competitive and all-encompassing suite of benefits in the jobs market at present,” she said.