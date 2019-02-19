This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Polly want a discount German cracker? Lidl might have solved the mystery of the Dublin Airport parrot

Earlier this week, a grey parrot was discovered after a routine runway inspection at Dublin Airport.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 6:30 PM
21 minutes ago 2,828 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4502455
The rogue parrot.
Image: Dublin Airport
The rogue parrot.
The rogue parrot.
Image: Dublin Airport

THE TALE OF the rogue parrot discovered on Dublin Airport’s runway may have seen solved by an eagle-eyed social media worker at Lidl.

Earlier this week, a grey parrot was discovered after a routine runway inspection at Dublin Airport. 

A picture of the parrot was posted on Twitter by Dublin Airport this evening. But shortly afterwards, Lidl’s official account replied saying that one of its stores has a missing parrot poster up on its noticeboard. A man has come forward and claimed ownership of the wantaway bird. 

Dublin Airport initially tweeted: “Our firefighter Craig Wade found this African grey parrot during a routine runway inspection earlier this week. She’s being given specialist care & is calm & doing well. We’d like to reunite her with her owner. Please RT to help us find them & DM us if she is yours.”

Lidl replied: “Guys this is going to sound unbelievable but there’s a “Missing Parrot” poster in one of our stores, so we called the number to check and it’s his parrot! We’ll drop you a DM now.”

We’ll keep you abreast of the situation if more information comes forward.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

