Lidl recalls two batches of biscuits as ingredients not labelled in English

Source: FSAI

LIDL IS RECALLING two batches of biscuits because the ingredients are not labelled in English.

It’s recalling the following batches:

Lupilu Organic Spelt Biscuits with the best before date 15.09.2019

Lupilu Organic Oat Biscuits with the best before date 15.09.2019

The implicated batches contain cereals containing gluten. There may also be an unintentional presence of egg, milk, nuts, peanuts, sesame and soybeans.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said this may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing these ingredients.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this afternoon.