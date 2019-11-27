Life expectancy in Ireland's most deprived area 7 years lower than most affluent area

LIFE EXPECTANCY IN deprived areas in Ireland is lower than in affluent areas, a new report suggests.

Researchers at the Department of Public Health & Primary Care in Trinity College Dublin today published the National Deprivation Index for Ireland.

The index uses indicators of material deprivation from the 2016 Census to calculate an image of deprivation for small areas in Ireland.

In their report, researchers found that while deprivation worsened for the whole country between 2006 and 2011, it improved between 2011 and 2016.

Deprivation in 2016 was above 2006 level, suggesting Ireland is still recovering from the recession.

The report found that while the majority of areas have been relatively stable over time, a small number of electoral divisions (EDs) have experienced quite large shifts in deprivation.

Of most concern, the researchers noted, are EDs that have worsened markedly between 2011 and 2016, contrary to the average experience in the country.

Limerick City was found to be the most deprived area and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown was the least deprived area.

When compared to Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, life expectancy for people living in Limerick city is almost 6.5 years lower for women and 7.5 years lower for men, according to the report.

“Our analysis shows that although many areas improved between 2011 and 2016, some deteriorated. For over 20 years the index has been an important tool both for analysing health data and for supporting local and national-level health policy development,” lead author of the report Dr Conor Teljeur said.