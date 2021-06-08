Lifeboat rescues fishing crew from vessel suffering engine problems off coast of Cork

A CREW ON a fishing vessel experiencing engine trouble have been rescued off the coast of Cork.

The Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of the Ballycotton RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew at 9am to a report of the vessel experiencing engine trouble four miles south-east of Ballycotton Lighthouse.

The all-weather Trent class lifeboat Austin Lidbury was launched shortly after in moderate conditions with southerly 3/4 force winds and light rain.

The lifeboat crew found the fishing vessel suffering a fouled propeller when it arrived.

The crew assessed the situation and worked with the vessel’s two crew members to set up a tow.

Once the two line was fixed and the two crew on board the fishing vessel were safe, the lifeboat proceeded under a steady tow back into Ballycotton harbour.

“The new towing equipment recently installed resulted in the fishing vessel being quickly and safely secured,” RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh said.

“As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue,” he said.

The fishing boat was brought alongside and secured by 11am and the lifeboat crew members returned to washdown, refuel and make ready for the next call out.