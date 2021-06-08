#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Lifeboat rescues fishing crew from vessel suffering engine problems off coast of Cork

The Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of an RNLI lifeboat this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 9:32 PM
27 minutes ago 1,458 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5461198
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sussex Photographer
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sussex Photographer

A CREW ON a fishing vessel experiencing engine trouble have been rescued off the coast of Cork. 

The Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of the Ballycotton RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew at 9am to a report of the vessel experiencing engine trouble four miles south-east of Ballycotton Lighthouse. 

The all-weather Trent class lifeboat Austin Lidbury was launched shortly after in moderate conditions with southerly 3/4 force winds and light rain. 

The lifeboat crew found the fishing vessel suffering a fouled propeller when it arrived. 

The crew assessed the situation and worked with the vessel’s two crew members to set up a tow. 

Once the two line was fixed and the two crew on board the fishing vessel were safe, the lifeboat proceeded under a steady tow back into Ballycotton harbour. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The new towing equipment recently installed resulted in the fishing vessel being quickly and safely secured,” RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh said. 

“As a result of recent training with this equipment the crew were able to draw on skills learned to effect a successful rescue,” he said. 

The fishing boat was brought alongside and secured by 11am and the lifeboat crew members returned to washdown, refuel and make ready for the next call out. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie