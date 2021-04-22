#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Advertisement

New 'sweeper' boat to collect rubbish and plastic from the River Liffey four days a week

The Liffey Sweeper will remove litter from the upper part of the river.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 3:25 PM
7 minutes ago 466 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5417315

CMC9710-61 The Liffey Sweeper Source: Conor McCabe Photography

A NEW BOAT which is specially designed to collect litter from the River Liffey has been launched in Dublin.

The Liffey Sweeper will remove plastic, cans and bottles from the upper part of the river and surrounding basins and shipping berths four days a week.

It was launched by the Irish Nautical Trust, a registered charity which aims to protect maritime heritage in and around the Dublin Port area.

The boat is fitted with a deep cage and will ‘sweep’ up litter from the water, including floating plastic and debris that float below the Liffey’s surface.

Once the litter is lifted from the water, it will be separated and sorted into recycling bins. Materials that cannot be recycled will then be removed by a licenced contractor, while any organic matter collected will be returned to the water.

The boat’s launch follows a grant of €180,000 from the Dublin Waste to Energy Community Gain Projects Grant Scheme, which enabled the Irish Nautical Trust to purchase the former environmental vessel from the UK.

LiffeySweep2 Some of the litter swept from the river Source: The Irish Nautical Trust

Irish Nautical Trust Director Jimmy Murray said the project had been designed over the past two years to help prevent rubbish getting into the sea and the Dublin Bay biosphere.

“We’ve noticed more disposable coffee cups, plastic bottles and food packaging appearing in the river during lockdown,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“With bank holiday weekends and the summer months approaching, I would really encourage people to plan ahead and be prepared to bring your rubbish home. Everyone’s contribution adds up and can make a difference.”

Murray also said the project was “badly needed” because a lot of the city’s waste was ending up in the river.

“This project is a win for the environment, the beaches, the wildlife and the local communities, in terms of cleaning them up and hopefully creating employment with an expanded programme in the near future,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie