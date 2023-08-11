Advertisement

Light aircraft makes emergency landing on English motorway
Emergency services were on the scene and Gloucestershire Constabulary said no-one was injured.
52 minutes ago

A LIGHT AIRCRAFT was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy road in Gloucestershire, western England yesterday.

The plane was forced to land on the A40, near Cheltenham, at about 6pm.

Emergency services were on the scene and Gloucestershire Constabulary said no-one was injured.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called shortly before 6pm today with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley.

light-aircraft-lands-on-the-a40 PA A light aircraft on the central reservation of the A40 PA

“No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved.

“We remain at the scene while work takes place to reopen the road.”

Vesper Gray Smith, 17, said he was on a bus from Gloucester to Cheltenham when he saw the plane in the road and took photos of it.

He said: “I saw some fire engines going across a bridge near the site to go to the scene of the accident.

“There was police talking to witnesses and the pilot.

“Right as I went past the scene the road was shut off behind me.

“I didn’t see the plane land, but the photos were probably taken a few minutes after it did.

“I felt pretty surprised, as it’s really not something that happens often.

“I think everyone else on the bus was quite surprised as well.

“One of the first things I thought about the incident is if everyone is alright, and luckily they were.”

Author
Press Association
