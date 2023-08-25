Advertisement

Friday 25 August 2023
Houses on fire in Blanchardstown.
# Thunderstorms
Two houses set on fire in Blanchardstown following lightning strike
Three fire engines are at the scene.
1 hour ago

TWO HOUSES IN Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, have been set alight following a lightning strike. 

Firefighters are currently at the scene, with three fire engines, working to put the fires out. 

No injuries have been reported to date. 

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim. 

The meteorological service has warned that there could be difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding this evening. 

The warning is valid until 9pm this evening. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
