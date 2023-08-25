Two houses set on fire in Blanchardstown following lightning strike

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TWO HOUSES IN Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, have been set alight following a lightning strike.
Firefighters are currently at the scene, with three fire engines, working to put the fires out.
No injuries have been reported to date.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim.
The meteorological service has warned that there could be difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding this evening.
The warning is valid until 9pm this evening.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site