Two houses set on fire in Blanchardstown following lightning strike

TWO HOUSES IN Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, have been set alight following a lightning strike.

Firefighters are currently at the scene, with three fire engines, working to put the fires out.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Leitrim.

The meteorological service has warned that there could be difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding this evening.

The warning is valid until 9pm this evening.