This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Multiple fatalities as lightning strike hits cross at Polish pilgrimage site

The lightning reportedly struck the large cross on the Giewont summit at a time when many hikers were present.

By AFP Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 6:26 PM
55 minutes ago 7,634 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778328
The cross on Mount Giewont.
The cross on Mount Giewont.
The cross on Mount Giewont.

RESCUERS SAID THAT “a few” people have died and at least 12 more are injured after lightning struck a metal cross at a pilgrimage site in the Tatra mountains in southern Poland.

“A dozen people were struck by lightning around Mount Giewont,” mountain rescue service chief Jan Krzysztof told reporters.

“There were a few deaths in different parts of the Tatra mountains” he said, without giving an exact toll.

Poland’s TVN24 commercial news channel reported that lightning struck the large cross on the Giewont summit near the mountain resort town of Zakopane at a time when many hikers were present.

They had set out to climb Poland’s highest mountains when the skies were clear earlier in the day. Despite the poor weather conditions, rescuers have set out by helicopter to look for the victims.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie