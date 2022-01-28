#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 January 2022
US bio pharma firm to create 800 jobs by expanding business to Limerick

Lilly is to submit a planning application to Limerick City and County Council in the coming weeks.

By David Raleigh Friday 28 Jan 2022, 7:45 AM
Eli Lilly and Company Research Laboratories in Indianapolis in the US.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A LEADING US healthcare and bio pharmaceutical firm employing 2,300 people in Cork, has announced it will create an additional 800 jobs developing a €400m manufacturing facility in Limerick, subject to planning permission.

Lilly is to employ 300 staff at its to be built plant at the Raheen Business Park and 500 people during the construction phase.

The company is seeking highly skilled workers including engineers, scientists, and operations personnel, who will use the latest biologics manufacturing technology to produce life-changing treatments, including a promising Alzheimer’s portfolio.

Lilly is to submit a planning application for the new manufacturing facility to Limerick City and County Council in the coming weeks.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar, welcomed Lilly’s move to Limerick which, he said “has become a real hub for leading biopharma companies”.

Limerick Fine Gael Senator, Kieran O’Donnell welcomed Lilly to Shannonside, “and I wish them every success with this very ambitious and exciting investment here, which is a great news day for Limerick City and the Raheen, Dooyadoyle and Mungret area”.

“An investment of this magnitude, in terms of both capital and job creation is a serious statement of confidence in what ‘Brand Limerick’ has to offer as a strategic business location, including both the quality of the available workforce and the graduates from our local third level institutions.”

Lilly’s president of manufacturing operations, Edgardo Hernandez said: “Over the past 40 years, we have continued to invest in Ireland in part because of supportive government policies that value life science innovation.

“This new Lilly campus in Limerick will allow us to expand our capacity to make innovative new medicines that can help treat some of the world’s most serious illnesses.”

Lilly has been operating in Ireland since 1978 and currently has over 2,300 employees at a manufacturing campus at Kinsale, a global business services centre at Little Island in County Cork, and a commercial team dispersed across the country.

David Raleigh

