Poll: Do you like Lilt?

LILT HAS BEEN pulled from the shelves, and is to be replaced by a new type of Fanta.

The tangy drink, which defended its place in corner shop fridges for 48 years, carried the tag line “The Totally Tropical Taste”, and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles.

Coca-cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) confirmed the change in a statement, noting that the drink’s packaging and logo are being changed and it will now be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

The company said keen fans had been tracking the gradual transition of the drink’s branding into the Fanta family. It reassured the “loyal fanbase” of the drink that the taste will not change, only the name. So, tell us, Do you like lilt?

