Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 14 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Lilt. Pic: Coca-cola.
# Your Say
Poll: Do you like Lilt?
Coca-cola said the Lilt name is being shelved, but the drink will taste the same post-rebrand.
598
0
5 minutes ago

LILT HAS BEEN pulled from the shelves, and is to be replaced by a new type of Fanta. 

The tangy drink, which defended its place in corner shop fridges for 48 years, carried the tag line “The Totally Tropical Taste”, and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles. 

Coca-cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) confirmed the change in a statement, noting that the drink’s packaging and logo are being changed and it will now be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

The company said keen fans had been tracking the gradual transition of the drink’s branding into the Fanta family. It reassured the “loyal fanbase” of the drink that the taste will not change, only the name. So, tell us, Do you like lilt? 


Poll Results:

Yes, but this rebrand has me questioning my loyalty, and whether any sense of permanence in this life is merely illusory.   (44)
Yes, I don't mind what its called.  (31)
Nope.  (28)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     