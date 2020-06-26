Man (50s) arrested for 'knowingly assisting the IRA' and firearm possession

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested for “knowingly assisting the IRA” following the seizure of firearms and cash in Co Limerick.

Gardaí investigating the activities of dissident republicans carried out two searches in the Limerick area earlier today.

The Special Detective Unit, with the assistance of local gardaí, recovered two handguns, documentation and a significant amount of cash.

One man, aged in his 50s, was arrested for possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances, and for knowingly assisting the IRA, a garda spokesperson said.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in a Garda station in the west of Ireland.