Man (30s) charged over spate of burglaries, criminal damage and theft in Limerick

The man was arrested by gardaí in the early hours after reports of a break-in at a pub on John Street.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 9:14 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man over 10 recent incidents of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage and theft in Limerick in the past two months.

The man in his 30s was apprehended in the early hours this morning. 

Shortly after 2am, gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a bar on John Street in the city.

Detective and uniform gardaí from Roxboro Road carried out a patrol of the area and located a man who was in possession of alcohol that was believed to have been stolen from the bar. 

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He was questioned over a number of other offences that have occurred in Limerick over the last two months, including four burglaries and two attempted burglaries at business premises, three instances of criminal damage and one theft from a car.

The man has been charged in relation to these ten incidents, and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

