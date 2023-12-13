Limerick to receive a full redesign of its bus network, starting in 2025

A FULL REDESIGN of Limerick’s bus network was revealed today by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The NTA’s redesign is expected to result in an approximately 70% increase in the amount of bus services in Limerick city and its suburbs – including 24-hour routes to University Hospital Limerick, the city centre and University of Limerick.

The bus services has also been extended to new areas such as Ennis Road, Dock Road, University of Limerick north campus and Ardnacrusha – with more routes and frequent services

Overall, once the new network is implemented, 41% of Limerick residents will be within 400m of a bus route.

The new routes will be introduced from a phased approach, starting in 2025, where some slight tweaks and modifications could be made to the original plans in order to better suit the reality of the route.

NTA A map of the new routes. NTA

You can read the full report, with all the maps, here.

Some of these changes have already been discussed and planned after a public consultation process revealed concerns about the impact of the new routes serving University of Limerick on the Milford Care Centre.

The NTA said today that it is looking at new routes, which will avoid directly impacting the grounds of Milford Care Centre, which include the possible development of a new link access.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said the group are confident that the introduction of the new network will encourage more people to take public transport.

Stephen Kent, Chief Executive Officer of Bus Éireann, who worked with the NTA on the redesign, said the new routes and timetables will come as the bus company is upgrading its fleet to fully electric and hybrids.

He noted the electrification of the depot at Roxboro and the benefits its brings to the environment and commuters.