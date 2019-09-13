This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize €90k worth of cannabis from Limerick growhouse

A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 13 Sep 2019, 10:40 PM
17 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4809378
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €90k  following the discovery of a grow house in Limerick.

The discovery was made during a search operation led by detective and uniformed officers based in Bruff at a property in the Cappamore area of Limerick.

A total of 117 mature plants were seized in a converted garage unit fitted out with heating, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems.

No arrests have been made to date but Gardaí investigating the case say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

A spokesman said: “The search was carried out as part of ongoing operations by Gardaí from the Bruff District targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cappamore, Pallasgreen and Murroe areas. The investigation is ongoing.”

