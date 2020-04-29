This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Man (30s) arrested in connection with two burglaries and a robbery in Limerick city

The man is due to appear before Limerick City District Court later today.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 11:13 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with two burglaries and robbery in Limerick city. 

On Monday, a man reported to gardaí that he was walking on Davis Street in the city when he was approached by a man who asked him for some change.

“A scuffle began resulting in the injured party being thrown to the ground. He received cuts and bruises and did not require medical attention,” a garda spokesperson said. 

It’s understood that the suspect took a small amount of cash from the man and ran from the scene.

The injured party reported the incident to gardaí at Roxboro Road who were able to identify a possible suspect from CCTV of the area. 

The suspect in question was already in garda custody at Henry Street Garda Station having been arrested on suspicion of committing burglaries at houses on High Street and Tara Court in February and April of this year.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court later today. 

Adam Daly
