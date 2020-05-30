Man and woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Limerick city house

A MAN AND woman have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at a house in Limerick city.

Gardaí attended the scene in the Windmill Street area at 4.30pm yesterday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with two people.

The man in his 40s received an apparent stab wound and attended hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman, aged in their 30s and 20s respectively, in relation to the investigation.

They are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.