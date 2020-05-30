This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 30 May, 2020
Man and woman arrested in connection with stabbing at Limerick city house

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

By Adam Daly Saturday 30 May 2020, 9:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN AND woman have been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred at a house in Limerick city. 

Gardaí attended the scene in the Windmill Street area at 4.30pm yesterday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with two people.

The man in his 40s received an apparent stab wound and attended hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman, aged in their 30s and 20s respectively, in relation to the investigation.

They are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

