Fianna Fáil to engage with councillor who said Dublin rioters should be 'shot in the head'

FIANNA FÁIL SAYS it will “engage” with one of the party’s Limerick councillors after he suggested that people who took part in last week’s Dublin riots should be “shot in the head”.

Speaking to reporters at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire today, Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers said that comments by Limerick Councillor Abul Kalam Azad Talukder were “completely inappropriate”.

At Monday’s full meeting of Limerick City and County Council, The Limerick Post reports that Cllr Azad Talukder said:

“I strongly believe that this is not the face of Ireland. This is just some criminals looting the shops. I don’t think they follow any ideological purpose. They come to the streets and just rob. They should get punishment.

“Not even an animal does these kind of thing. It is very shameful and they should get public punishment.

“I’d like to see them shot in the head or bring the public in and beat them until they die.”

It is understood the councillor immediately withdrew the comments, and stated that the words were only an expression of his emotion.

“I welcome the fact that he withdrew the comments immediately within that meeting, and the party will engage in the context of the comments made,” said Chambers today.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has also come in for criticism for her choice of words in the Dáil this week, referring to the rioters in Dublin last week as “thugs” and “scumbags”.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fhearghail has told The Journal that he plans to plans to raise concerns over an increase in the use of inappropriate language in the Dáil chamber, stating that he would prefer words like “scumbags” not to be use by elected representatives.

When asked if it is incumbent on politicians to be careful around their use of language, that could heighten tensions, McEntee said today that “scumbag” is not a word she would normally use.

The Minister for Justice said it was in relation to the actions seen on Thursday night and was used in “exceptional circumstances”.

The Journal attempted to contact Abul Kalam Azad Talukder for comment.