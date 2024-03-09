Advertisement
'Count Ref-ula' the bat David Raleigh
Intruder

Limerick goes bat crazy as 'Count Ref-ula' removed from count centre

A bat was discovered behind a door at the Limerick Racecourse as counting staff were opening 288 ballot boxes this morning.
3
4.4k
1 hour ago

THINGS HAVE GOTTEN a bit bat crazy at the count centre in Limerick.

A bat was discovered behind a door at the Limerick Racecourse as counting staff were opening 288 ballot boxes and sorting through votes this morning.

One of the counting staff, Laurence Callaghan, had the unenviable task of removing the bat from the centre.

He’s been christened ‘Count Ref-ula’ by counting staff in reference to the Referendum on Family and Care.

It was the only drama at the count centre.

Over 145,000 (145,676) people were eligible to vote across Limerick City and County.

The turnout in Limerick City was 43.2% and 42.9% in Limerick County.

Seven boxes, containing 3,500 votes, from Tipperary, were included in the Limerick City vote due to recent electoral boundary changes.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David Raleigh
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     