Limerick goes bat crazy as 'Count Ref-ula' removed from count centre

THINGS HAVE GOTTEN a bit bat crazy at the count centre in Limerick.

A bat was discovered behind a door at the Limerick Racecourse as counting staff were opening 288 ballot boxes and sorting through votes this morning.

One of the counting staff, Laurence Callaghan, had the unenviable task of removing the bat from the centre.

He’s been christened ‘Count Ref-ula’ by counting staff in reference to the Referendum on Family and Care.

A bat has been rescued from Limerick Count Centre. There is no indication as to how he voted.



It was the only drama at the count centre.

Over 145,000 (145,676) people were eligible to vote across Limerick City and County.

The turnout in Limerick City was 43.2% and 42.9% in Limerick County.

Seven boxes, containing 3,500 votes, from Tipperary, were included in the Limerick City vote due to recent electoral boundary changes.